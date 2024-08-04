Madras High Court Overturns Police Decision on Beards; Muslim Law Board Welcomes Ruling

Chennai: The Madras High Court has overturned a disciplinary action taken against a Muslim constable who was penalized for wearing a beard. The court deemed the punishment excessively harsh, citing India’s rich diversity of religions and customs.

Justice L. Victoria Gowri’s ruling emphasized that maintaining a trimmed beard is consistent with the Muslim constable’s religious practices and constitutional rights. The court declared that police discipline should not infringe upon the personal religious practices of minority employees.

The case began when the constable, who had taken leave for Haj pilgrimage in 2018, faced disciplinary action upon his return for maintaining a beard and for delays in reporting back to duty. The original penalty included a three-year halt on salary increments, later reduced to two years.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board praised the decision, asserting it aligns with both constitutional freedoms and the Madras Police Gazette, which permits Muslim officers to keep beards. Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas of the Board hailed the judgment as a crucial affirmation of religious diversity and personal rights.

The court has directed the police commissioner to issue a revised order in accordance with the law within eight weeks. The ruling is seen as a significant precedent for similar cases and a reminder of the importance of respecting cultural and religious practices within official frameworks.