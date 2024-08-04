Maharashtra Muslims Renew Call for 5% Quota in Education and Jobs

Mumbai: On June 28, the Muslim Welfare Association of Maharashtra reiterated its demand for a 5% reservation in government jobs and educational institutions, as previously ruled by the Bombay High Court. The group also called for political reservations, highlighting the decreasing representation of Muslims in state assemblies and parliament. Support for this demand has been voiced by coalition partners, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign promises regarding Muslim reservations as deceptive, the association warned of a more aggressive stance if their demands are not addressed in the current State Assembly session. They plan to initiate a movement to address educational disparities and advocate for similar quotas as seen in Andhra Pradesh under the Telugu Desam Party.

Saleem Sarang of the NCP and a founding member of the association criticized political parties for neglecting Muslim rights and demanded inclusion of these reservations in upcoming election manifestos. He also questioned the delay in implementing the court-ordered reservation and pointed to the lag compared to other states.

Iqbal Memon of the All India Memon Jamaat Federation emphasized the need for unity and support for the cause, while SP MLA Rais Shaikh urged the Mahayuti government to act swiftly, citing past promises and pending socio-economic surveys of the Muslim community.