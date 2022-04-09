Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM, and P. A. Inamdar, Founder President, Azam Campus, conferred with Edu Doctor Award

Khanapara, Ri Bhoi, (Meghalya): Maeeshat Media Pvt. Ltd, India’s first media outlet dedicated to covering economic activities of minority communities, has given away its 11th edition of business awards at the Golmez Edupreneur Conference held in association with the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) on March 10.

Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM, and P. A. Inamdar, Founder President, Azam Campus, Pune was conferred with Edu Doctor Award-2022 while Dr. Abdul Qadeer, Founder Chairman, Shaheen Group, Karnataka, was conferred with the Edupreneur of the Year Award. The conference’s keynote address was delivered by Dr. Frank F Islam, Chairman, and CEO of FI investment group, USA. The conference has been attended by economic experts, business leaders, entrepreneurs, social workers, and professionals from across India.

Addressing the gathering of entrepreneurs, P. A. Inamdar urged, “Let us not talk about anything negative. We have to talk about how much we have achieved and how far we have to achieve for development.” Emphasizing imparting spoken English in all vernacular medium schools, he said technology can create a much better environment and contribute to educational progress. He suggested all to think about how to empower small neighbourhood institutions.

Welcoming the guests, Mahbubul Hoque said that through institution-building, one could change the environment of a particular place and bring progress to the area’s people. He thanked all the participants for coming over to the North East and for their desire to contribute to the people’s development through the promotion of education.

A magazine of Maeeshat Media was released on the occasion by M. Nurul Islam, Founder General Secretary, Al Ameen Mission, Kolkata and other dignitaries. Some of the distinguished participants in the conference include: Waqar Naqvi, Former CEO, Taurus Asset Management Company, Mumbai; Danish Reyaz, Managing Editor, Maeeshat Media; Munir uz Zaman Deshmukh, Pearls Academy, Aurangabad; Rashid Nayyar; M Mohammed Tahir Madani, M Burhanuddin Qasmi, Director, MMERC, Mumbai; Moulana Mohammad Ilyas Nadvi, GS, AHAN Islamic Academy; Moulana Mutiur Rahman Madni, Founder, Imam Bukhari University, Kishanganj; M Azizurrahman, Founder, TCIS, Malda, Dr Nazibur Rahman, Principal, Kaliachak College, Malda; M Wajihuddin, Assistant Editor, Times of India, Mumbai; Zaya Ahmed from Delhi; Izhar Khan and Affan Ahmed Kamil from Mumbai.