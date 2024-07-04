MANUU Receives Bar Council of India Approval to Launch Law Courses

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is set to commence law courses from this academic year following the approval from the Bar Council of India.

University Registrar Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed announced that the Bar Council of India granted approval through a letter issued on June 17, enabling the start of law courses immediately. Prof. Ahmed emphasized the importance of raising awareness among Urdu-speaking students nationwide, encouraging them to pursue LLB and LLM education in Urdu. He added that MANUU met all the Bar Council’s requirements to offer these law programs.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Syed Ainul Hasan expressed his joy at this development, calling it a significant milestone in the university’s history. He highlighted the role of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Higher Education, chaired by MP Vivek Thakur, which recommended the introduction of law education in vernacular languages as part of the New Education Policy 2020.

In line with these recommendations, MANUU will now offer a Five-Year BA LLB (Honours), a Three-Year LLB, and a One-Year LLM plus PhD in Law, all taught through the medium of Urdu.

Prof. Tabrez Ahmed, Dean of the School of Law, mentioned that entrance tests have already been conducted for prospective students seeking admission to the BA LLB (Hons), LLB, and LLM programs. Admissions are based on the marks obtained in these tests.