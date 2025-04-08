Massive Protest Against Waqf Amendment Bill Sends Strong Message to Government

Opposition and Civil Groups Unite to Oppose “Anti-Constitutional” Move

New Delhi: Thousands gathered at Jantar Mantar on March 17 in response to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s (AIMPLB) call for a massive protest against the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024. The rally, which included significant participation from women, saw the united presence of all major opposition parties, religious leaders, and civil rights groups. The demonstrators sent a clear warning to the BJP-led government that any attempt to subvert the existing Waqf Act would be met with nationwide resistance.

Leaders such as Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM), Mahua Moitra (TMC), Gaurav Gogoi (Congress), Imran Masood (Congress), Dharmendra Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Mahmood Madani (Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind), Khalid Saifullah Rahmani (AIMPLB), and Syed Saadatullah Hussaini (Jamaat-e-Islami Hind) strongly condemned the bill, asserting that it is a deliberate attempt to seize Waqf properties and undermine Muslim religious rights.

Key Concerns Raised

• Threat to Waqf Properties: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi warned that the bill would empower the government to take over Waqf properties under false pretexts.

• Violation of Constitutional Rights: AIMPLB leaders and legal experts stated that the bill is unconstitutional, as it selectively targets Muslim endowments while leaving other religious trusts untouched.

• Communal Polarization: Speakers alleged that the bill is designed to create social discord by pitting communities against each other.

• Opposition Parties’ Pledge: Leaders from Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party, and CPI-ML assured their full support in Parliament and on the streets to block the bill.

• Call for Wider Protest: AIMPLB President Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani declared that this was only the beginning of a nationwide movement against the bill.

United Resistance Against the Bill

Religious and social leaders from Sikh, Dalit, Adivasi, and Bahujan communities also stood in solidarity, condemning the government’s actions as a direct assault on minority rights. Prof. Jagmohan Singh, convener of the Sikh Personal Law Board, pledged Sikh support, while TMC MP Mahua Moitra vowed to fight against the bill both in Parliament and on the streets.

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid emphasized the need for legal and parliamentary action, warning that the battle ahead would be long but necessary. Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav declared that his party would fight the bill “till the last breath.”

AIMPLB’s Final Warning to the Government

In his presidential address, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani declared that the government must immediately withdraw the bill or face intensifying nationwide protests. He called upon all communities to join forces to resist the bill in Parliament, in courts, and on the streets.

With slogans, placards, and fiery speeches, the rally concluded with a firm message: Any attempt to weaken Waqf protections will be fiercely opposed by people across India.