Milli Council Calls for United Resistance Against Waqf Act 2025

Hyderabad: The All India Milli Council, in coordination with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, convened a crucial meeting on Sunday at the Madina Education Centre, Nampally, to deliberate on the implications of the newly passed Waqf Act 2025. The session brought together key figures such as Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani (President, AIMPLB), AIMIM chief and MP Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress MP Imran Masood, Faheem Quraishi, and Azmatullah Hussaini.

Speakers unanimously expressed alarm over what they described as a deliberate attempt by the central government to weaken and control the institution of waqf. They warned that the amended law threatens the very foundation of waqf institutions and is a serious infringement on minority rights.

Following detailed deliberations, the gathering adopted several significant resolutions:

• Total Rejection of the Waqf Act 2025: The meeting demanded an immediate withdrawal of the amended act, condemning it as an instrument of government overreach that undermines constitutional protections for minorities.

• Nationwide Protest Campaign: Plans were announced for widespread protests across the country, calling on citizens to stand united against the act and defend the sanctity of religious institutions.

• Alliance with Secular Forces: Emphasizing collective action, the council urged partnerships with secular and democratic groups to safeguard the rights of all minority communities.

• Legislative Pushback: State legislatures were urged to pass resolutions opposing the Waqf Act 2025, sending a strong message of dissent and federal disapproval.

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani and Barrister Owaisi addressed the gathering, highlighting the legal, religious, and political dangers posed by the Act. They stressed that such legislation violates the principles of religious freedom enshrined in the Indian Constitution and is part of a broader strategy to erode the autonomy of minority institutions.

The meeting concluded with a call for a coordinated political and legal response to the Act, including outreach to Christian groups, whom the Council believes may face similar threats under the current climate.

The tone of the gathering was one of urgency, unity, and peaceful resistance, with speakers affirming their commitment to upholding constitutional rights through democratic means.