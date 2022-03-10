Minority Ministry develops Waqf properties through two Schemes

New Delhi: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told the Parliament that his Ministry is executing two schemes through the Central Waqf Council, the Qaumi Waqf Board Taraqqiati Scheme (QWBTS) and the Shahari Waqf Sampatti Vikas Yojana (SWSVY).

State Waqf Boards (SWBs) receive financial help from QWBTS for computerization and digitalization of Waqf data and GIS mapping of Waqf holdings. The Ministry also assists SWBs in the deployment of manpower, such as Assistant Programmer, Survey Assistant, Accountant, and Legal Assistant, as well as the establishment of Video Conferencing Facilities, the maintenance of Centralized Computing Facilities (CCF), and the implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solutions for better SWB administration. SWSVY provides Waqf Institutions/Waqf Boards with interest-free loans to finance economically feasible projects on urban Waqf land, such as commercial complexes, marriage halls, hospitals, cold storages, etc.

Replying to a written question, the minister said the Ministry’s Grants-in-Aid to CWC for 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21 are Rs. 280 lakh, Rs. 1218 lakh, Rs. 1495 lakh, Rs. 1491 lakh, and Rs. 300 lakh, respectively. CWC has provided an amount of Rs.1761.90 lakh in interest-free loans to various Waqf institutions/ Waqf Boards to develop multiple projects like commercial and residential complexes, auditoriums, hospitals, wedding halls, cold storage, and other projects over the last five years.

All credible proposals received through SWBs from Waqf institutions seeking interest-free loans for the developments of Waqf properties in various states, including Maharashtra, are evaluated in accordance with the plan standards.