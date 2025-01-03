Minority Rights Day: Where Do India’s Minorities Stand?

New Delhi: India, a country renowned for its diversity, observes International Minority Rights Day on December 18, marking the day declared by the United Nations in 1992. Empowering minority communities is essential for ensuring equal access to opportunities across social, economic, and educational spheres. Despite the government’s numerous initiatives, the situation of minorities, particularly the largest minority group Muslims remains concerning, with a growing sense of insecurity among them.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs, established on January 29, 2006, works to address issues faced by minorities. It aims to develop policies, coordinate efforts, and monitor programs for the welfare of minorities, focusing on six notified communities Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Zoroastrians (Parsis). To direct resources effectively, 90 Minority Concentration Districts, 710 Blocks, and 66 Towns have been identified for targeted interventions. However, despite these efforts, progress remains limited, and the insecurity felt by some communities is evident.

The government has also set up the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) under the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992, to safeguard the rights of minorities. Initially covering five communities, Jains were added in 2014. Both the NCM and State Minorities Commissions ensure that the rights of minorities are protected in line with the Constitution and relevant laws.

Additionally, the Waqf Act of 1995 (amended in 2013) is managed by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, with the Central Waqf Council (CWC) overseeing the administration of Waqf properties. Two significant schemes, Qaumi Waqf Board Taraqqiati Scheme (QWBTS) and Shahari Waqf Sampatti Vikas Yojana (SWSVY), focus on modernizing and automating Waqf Board operations. Despite these efforts, the impact remains limited, and funding for these initiatives over the years has not led to significant change.

A notable example of government support is the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer, which undertakes various charitable activities, including providing meals, medical facilities, and stipends for widows and needy students. However, these local initiatives do not address the broader, systemic issues that affect marginalized communities.

On the education front, various scholarship schemes aim to support minority students. The Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes have sanctioned billions of rupees to support millions of beneficiaries, particularly from Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist, and Christian communities. Despite this, the literacy rates for Muslims (68.54%) remain lower than the national average, highlighting a gap in effective educational outreach.

Economic empowerment is also being addressed through initiatives like the PM VIKAS Scheme, aimed at skill development and entrepreneurship. Other schemes such as Seekho Aur Kamao, Nai Manzil, and USTTAD focus on empowering youth through vocational training, while the National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) supports entrepreneurs. However, challenges remain in translating these efforts into sustainable economic growth for minority communities.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), launched in 2018, aims to create essential infrastructure in 1300 identified areas, bridging socio-economic gaps. This scheme is being expanded to all districts, but its impact is still limited, with many regions seeing little improvement.

Cultural preservation is another area of focus, with programs like the Jiyo Parsi Scheme, which aims to address the declining Parsi population, and initiatives to promote linguistic diversity, such as recognizing Pali as a Classical Language. However, these efforts seem inadequate to address the overarching challenges faced by minorities in terms of security, representation, and socio-economic upliftment.

Despite the numerous programs in place, the government’s efforts to improve the conditions of marginalized communities remain largely ineffective. Impact evaluation studies, such as those conducted by IIT Delhi and NITI Aayog, show mixed results, further underscoring the gap between policy and real-world outcomes. This irony continues to affect India’s minority communities, leaving them with a sense of disillusionment regarding the promises made by successive governments.