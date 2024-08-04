Movement Launched to Save Orphanage Anees-ul-Ghurba

Hyderabad: A coalition of social, political, and religious groups has launched a campaign to protect the Anees-ul-Ghurba orphanage after its transfer to the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS). The move has ignited a political dispute between the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the ruling Congress party. Campaign leaders are determined to restore the orphanage’s Waqf status and have announced plans to approach the High Court.

Founded in 1921 by philanthropist Mir Khaja Badruddin Chishti, Anees-ul-Ghurba was previously managed by the Endowment Department following Hyderabad’s integration with India. The orphanage is now at the center of a heated debate over its management and use.

BRS leaders, including former Telangana Waqf Board chairman Masiullah Khan, accused the Waqf Board of leasing the building to TMREIS at a minimal rate. In contrast, current Waqf Board Chairman Syed Azmathullah Hussaini claimed that the lease agreement was made under the previous BRS government, with the building rented at Rs. 5 per square foot.

Hussaini criticized Khan’s allegations as baseless and asserted that the Congress government merely continued the previous administration’s decision. The state government had instructed the Waqf Board to take possession of the property in 2009, leading to its demolition and subsequent reconstruction.

The new facility, inaugurated in October 2023, is set to be used by TMREIS, which runs minority educational institutions across Telangana. Critics argue that this use deviates from the institution’s original Waqf intentions, which were to manage the orphanage independently through donations and community support.

Moulana Hakeem Sufi Syed Shah Mohammed Khairuddin Qadri, President of the All India Sufi Ulama Council, expressed concerns about the orphanage’s management decline following its transition to the Waqf Board.

The movement includes plans for a dharna to advocate for preserving Anees-ul-Ghurba’s traditional Waqf status and management by a local committee. Campaign leaders, including Mohammed Abdul Azeez and Professor Anwar Khan, assert that the institution’s historical mission to care for orphaned girls and boys must be upheld.

Additionally, Hussaini addressed claims regarding land allocation and funding, refuting allegations that the Congress government failed to release promised funds for other Waqf projects.

The orphanage continues to care for approximately 600 orphans, providing education and support.