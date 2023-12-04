Muslim Board’s Women’s Conference – The board makes all efforts to ensure women’s rights

Hyderabad: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board said it has been making all efforts to ensure that Muslim women receive the rights that are rightfully theirs under Islamic law. The Muslim Board has reiterated this at a public meeting organized by its women’s wing here on November 15. Maulana Muhammad Fazl-ur-Rahim Mujjadidi, secretary general of the Muslim Board, stated during his keynote speech that no other faith can claim to have granted women all the rights that Islam has.

He discussed “Woman’s Place and Her Rights in Islam” and went to great length, highlighting some of the more sensitive aspects of Islamic divorce, polygamy, hijab, and other systems.

Women’s rights have been referenced multiple times in the Holy Qur’an, according to Maulana Mujjadidi. Despite this, anti-Islamic forces criticize women’s rights in Islam. He emphasized that other religions did not even make reference to women’s rights. Thus, it is the duty of every Muslim, both male and female, to adhere to and completely obey the precepts of Islam and to reject any other system, which is the obligation of the faith.

The public meeting titled “Women’s Rights in Islam” was held at Metro Classic Garden Shivrampally in the city and was presided over by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, the president of AIMPLB. The meeting began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Maulana Muhammad Qasmi.

The board secretary, Maulana Muhammad Umrin Mahfouz Rahmani, spoke on the topic of “family disputes and their resolution”. He claimed that everyone wants to obtain their rights but does not want to give others rights, which is the root of conflicts in both society and the family. Giving everyone’s rights is therefore the only way to prevent disagreements and confrontations. He added that if a disagreement emerges among believers, they should attempt to settle it in accordance with the Qur’an and Sunnah. Once a judgment is given in accordance with these sources, both sides involved in the disagreement have an obligation to accept it. Maulana urged women to be forgiving and counseled neighbours and family guardians to put a stop to societal and household conflicts by attempting to bring the parties together. He also emphasized the value of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s services at the conclusion of his speech.

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani provided a detailed explanation of the history of the board’s formation and its functions during his presidential speech. The Muslim Personal Law Board’s primary responsibility is safeguarding women’s rights; so, in 1937, the Shariat Application Act was enacted in India, allowing women to inherit in accordance with Islamic Sharia. Similarly, the 1938 Marriage Annulment Law permitted a wife who was offended by her husband’s harshness to dissolve their marriage. The media’s lie that the board was made up exclusively of men was rejected by Maulana. According to him, the board launched the creation of Dar-ul-Qaza locations across the country so that women may consult them on atrocities.

Various representatives of community organizations also addressed the meeting and highlighted women’s rights in Islam. Notable among them were Maulana Shah Jamalur Rehman Miftahi Sahib (Amir Shariat Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Maulana Shafiq Alam Jami (Ahlul Hadith Jamiat Telangana), Maulana Mufti Ziauddin Naqshbandi (President Mufti Jamia Nizamiya Hyderabad), and Maulana Muhammad Umar Abidin Nadvi.

There were two sessions held throughout the course of the full day. Women from several community organizations spoke during the first session. Dr. Rifaat Seema, the founder and chairman of Jamia Makarim-ul-Akhlaq, moderated this session. The women were addressed by Ms. Dr. Jalisa Sultana, the convener of the women’s department, and Dr. Qudusa Sultana, a professor in the ECE department at Deccan College of Engineering and Technology. They also urged them to adhere to Sharia law, claiming that since Islam is the only religion that grants women complete rights, women shouldn’t be misled or deceived about Islamic law. Approximately ten thousand women and students attended the gathering, which was organized by women.