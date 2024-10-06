Muslim Group Reaches Agreement to Resolve Mosque Dispute in Shimla

The Muslim community in Shimla has urged municipal authorities to seal the unauthorized sections of the Sanjauli mosque, agreeing to demolish these areas once a court verdict is reached. This development signals a potential resolution to the ongoing dispute over the additional floors constructed at the mosque in the Sanjauli area.

The controversy centers around a five-story mosque, which some Hindu organizations claim was built illegally. Accusations have been made that the mosque expanded from a single floor to five without proper authorization.

Hindu groups contend that such unauthorized constructions could disrupt the local demographic balance and have called for an investigation into the backgrounds of local Muslims, suggesting that some may be illegal immigrants from Myanmar or Bangladesh.

In response, the Muslim group maintains that the mosque’s original construction dates back to 1947. Due to an increase in worshiper attendance, additional floors were built. The Waqf Board asserts ownership of the land and argues that the extension of the mosque complies with regulations.

The dispute dates back to 2010, when a case was filed regarding the alleged illegal construction of the mosque. Since then, four floors have been added to the original structure, with the extensions occurring under various governmental administrations.

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has been actively involved in resolving the issue. Recently, a municipal court heard the case, questioning both the Waqf Board and the mosque committee on how the structure expanded from one to four floors. The court criticized the Waqf Board for failing to obtain the necessary legal approvals for the expansions. The next court hearing is scheduled for October 5.

In light of rising tensions, the local Muslim welfare committee submitted a memorandum to the municipal commissioner, requesting the sealing of the unauthorized portions of the mosque and offering to demolish them once the court has rendered its decision.

Bhupender Kumar Attri, Municipal Commissioner of Shimla, stated, “The matter is sub-judice and pending in court. If one party is willing to refrain from using the contested portion and offers to seal it, the authorities can act on it until the outcome of the case in the court of law. I am reviewing the contents of the memorandum.”

Meanwhile, members of the Dev Bhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, who are leading the protests, have welcomed this gesture from the Muslim community. “We appreciate this initiative and would be the first to embrace them for taking such a step in the larger interest,” said Vijay Sharma, a member of the Samiti.