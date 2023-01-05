Muslim League launches ‘Journey of Harmony India’ Mission

Mumbai: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has launched “Journey of Harmony India,” a message of peace and love, in response to the rising levels of hostility in society because of the divisive politics of the RSS-BJP.

As part of this campaign, peace gatherings are being conducted around the country, and efforts are being made to unite Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Dalits, and Tribal groups. Participants in these programmes expressed the opinion that the initiative should have started much earlier given how frightening the country’s communal situation has become.

In this regard, on December 6, a meeting in Mumbai focused on promoting intercommunal harmony took place. Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, the president of the Kerala Muslim League and the head of the IUML’s political advisory committee, presided over it. A good turnout was seen at the gathering held at the Haj House. Thangal stated that the IUML has been working hard to promote friendly connections between the various communities through this project. It has been attempting to bring all democratic, secular forces inside and outside of parliament together in order to fight for justice, peace, and harmony throughout the country, he noted.

Maulana Khalilu Rahman Sajjad Nomani, a speaker at the conference and a member of the executive committee of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, stated that such programmes for inter-communal unity ought to have been started much earlier because hatred is rife in the country. Maulana Nomani said it is sad that we did not pay enough attention to the country’s deteriorating communal situation; as a result, it has grown into a massive problem. He insisted that in order to halt the wave of hatred, we must act like we are at war.

Maulana Nomani said it is sad that we did not pay enough attention to the country’s deteriorating communal situation;

as a result, it has grown into a massive problem. He insisted that in order to halt the wave of hatred, we must act like we are at war.

Abdur Rahman C. H., the leader of the Muslim League, stressed that it is vital to convey the message of love and peace. We began this endeavour in Kerala and will have similar gatherings in other parts of the country. He issued a warning that some political forces in the country are attempting to stoke tension across communities.