National Campaign Freedom from Illiteracy Launched

New Delhi: The Women Education and Empowerment Trust (TWEET), one of the Vision 2026 project’s implementation partners, has launched a ground-breaking, one-year national campaign called “Freedom from Illiteracy: Each One Teach Ten.”

In the presence of Shaista Rafat, general secretary of TWEET, and Dr. Sharnas Muthu, treasurer of TWEET, the campaign was launched on August 7 by Rahamathunnissa A, chairperson of TWEET, at the Press Club of India here.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahamathunnissa stated, “The main goal of the ‘Freedom from Illiteracy: Each One Teach Ten’ campaign is to mobilize educated women around the nation to volunteer for the effort, educating at least 10 illiterate adult women and producing a great influence on their lives.”

“TWEET also intends to address important concerns among the women such as unemployment, poverty, social backwardness and unrest, discrimination, suppression, and many more through the successful implementation of the campaign,” Shaista Rafat said when launching the initiative.

The campaign aims to teach functional literacy to adult women who are illiterate across the country. TWEET started the campaign as the nation prepared to mark its 76th Independence Day on August 15.

The National Literacy Mission of India defines literacy as having a working knowledge of reading, writing, and mathematics as well as the capacity to use such skills in daily life. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019–21, the country’s adult female literacy rate (15–49 years) is 71.5%, while adult male literacy is 87.4%.

It is to mention that TWEET is a national-level NGO with its headquarters in New Delhi that was created to carry out projects for women’s empowerment under the banner of “Vision 2026,” a project that was carried out by seven NGOs, including TWEET. Vision is a ten-year initiative to improve the socioeconomic standing of the nation’s underserved and neglected groups. Vision has been operating several illiteracy eradicationprogrammes since its inception.