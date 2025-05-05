National Conference Reclaims Delhi’s Indo-Islamic Heritage

New Delhi: In an era marked by increasing historical revisionism, a powerful academic response emerged in the form of a one-day national conference titled “Delhi: Crucible of Indo-Islamic Synthesis in Medieval India,” held at the Hamdard Convention Centre, Jamia Hamdard University. Organized by the Department of Islamic Studies in collaboration with the Institute of Study and Research Delhi (ISRD), the April 20 event brought together leading historians, intellectuals, and scholars to reassert the enduring contributions of Indo-Islamic civilization to India’s pluralistic and cultural development.

Reclaiming Historical Narratives

The conference served as a scholarly counterpoint to attempts to marginalize or erase India’s Islamic past. It emphasized that Muslims were not invaders or outsiders, but integral builders of India’s composite heritage contributing to its architecture, philosophy, literature, science, and social ethos over centuries.

Scholarly Spectrum of Themes

A wide array of research papers delved into sub-themes reflecting Indo-Islamic synthesis. Topics included:

• The advent of Islam in North India

• Islamic educational institutions and knowledge production

• Sufi traditions and sacred spaces

• Language, literature, and music

• Indo-Islamic architecture and Mughal gardens

• Contributions to science, technology, calligraphy, culinary heritage, women’s roles, and freedom struggles

Together, these themes painted a vibrant picture of Delhi as a historical epicenter of cultural and intellectual fusion.

Keynote Address: A Message of Unity and Legacy

Delivering the keynote, Syed Sadatullah Husaini, President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), urged the audience to reflect on history through the Quranic lens for moral insight and social responsibility. “Muslims are not outsiders, invaders, or colonizers they are developers, builders, and inheritors of this land,” he said. Drawing on examples like the Qutub Minar and the ideals of justice and spiritual harmony, he emphasized how Indo-Islamic civilization created a bridge between India and the broader Islamic world.

Inaugural Session: Architecture of Harmony

Dr. Afshar Alam, Vice Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard, in his chair address, traced Delhi’s dynastic evolution from the Slave Dynasty to the Mughals. He showcased Delhi as a melting pot where Persian and Central Asian aesthetics blended with Indian elements, birthing a distinct Indo-Islamic identity that influenced governance, science, music, and social reform across centuries.

Scholarly Insights and Cultural Celebrations

Dr. Hafeezur Rahman, Convenor of the Khusro Foundation, highlighted the tradition of historical integrity within Islamic scholarship, referencing the science of Asma-e-Rijal. He identified the Mughals’ three timeless legacies: the Taj Mahal, Ghalib’s poetry, and the Urdu language, and celebrated polymaths like Amir Khusro for enriching the subcontinent’s culture.

Mohammad Asif Iqbal, ISRD Secretary and event coordinator, underscored the significance of intercultural exchanges in nurturing a thriving society. “When civilizations interact, they don’t clash they co-create,” he noted.

Saleemullah Khan, President of ISRD, opened the conference with reflections from the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), emphasizing values of trust, integrity, and women’s underappreciated contributions in medieval Delhi, quoting writer Rashidul Khairi as a source of inspiration.

Closing Reflections: Depth Over Volume

Presiding over the valedictory session, Prof. Mohammad Salim Engineer, retired professor from MNIT Jaipur, delivered an empowering message to young researchers: “Do not chase volume chase depth.” He called on emerging scholars to uphold academic honesty and contribute meaningfully to India’s intellectual and ethical discourse.

Dr. Shadab Musa, Assistant Secretary of JIH, concluded by acknowledging the ongoing communal polarization in society. Referring to recent derogatory comments by Baba Ramdev targeting Hamdard’s Rooh Afza, he warned against the politicization of cultural symbols and urged academia to resist divisive narratives with truth and scholarship.

A Collective Resolve

The conference ended with a unified message: history must be explored with intellectual honesty, not ideological bias. It reaffirmed Delhi’s legacy as a crucible of Indo-Islamic synthesis where diversity was celebrated, not suppressed. Over 50 research papers were presented in multiple parallel sessions by scholars and students from institutions including Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Delhi University, and Jamia Hamdard.

Sessions were chaired by distinguished academics such as Prof. Obaidullah Fahad (AMU), Dr. Faizan Ahmed (National Archives), Dr. Mohiuddin Ghazi (Al-Jamia Al-Islamia, Kerala), Prof. Azizuddin Husain, and Prof. Pervez Nazir, all of whom reinforced the urgent need to defend historical truths in an age of distortion.