New Unani Regional Research Institute opens in Assam

New Delhi/ Silchar: In a boost to the Unani medicine system in Northeast India particularly in Assam, a new Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM) was set up in Silchar at Veterinary Bazar, Ghungoor, and Silchar, Assam.

At a ceremony held November 20, Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Government of India inaugurated the new Unani Research Institute.

Speaking on this occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said the 50-bed RRIUM, Silchar hospital would meet the needs of the Assamese people in terms of healthcare. He added that Assam’s hills and forests are home to a wide range of medicinal herbs and plants and that this institute would concentrate on using these resources for the good of all people in addition to conducting other Unani medicine research and development projects.

In his remarks, Parimal Suklabaidya, Minister of Transport, Fisheries, and Excise for the Government of Assam, stated that traditional medical systems, including Unani Medicine, have always played a significant part in addressing the needs of the world health care system. He added that Unani Medicine will contribute more through this institute to raising the caliber of medical treatment provided in the area.

Dr. Rajdeep Roy, MP, Silchar, stated that the establishment of indigenous medical systems has received special attention from the Indian government and that the foundation of this institute, which cost about Rs. 45 crores, is a significant step in that direction.

MP from Karimganj, Kripanath Mallah said that Unani Medicine is an integral part of our healthcare system and it is going to play an important role in research as well as healthcare delivery in the region.

Pramod Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said that the Government of India has always paid very special attention to the development of indigenous systems of medicine in India. It has been providing increasing funds and support for the multi-faceted development of Ayush systems including Unani Medicine.

Earlier, Prof. Asim Ali Khan, Director General, Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), Ministry of Ayush, expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Ayush and the Government of Assam for their support in the establishment of RRIUM, Silchar.

Mihir Kanti Shome, MLA, Udharbond, Aminul Hoque Laskar, Former MLA, Sonai, Rohan Kumar Jha, Deputy Commissioner, Cachar, Silchar and others graced the ceremony.

The inaugural ceremony concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Akhtar Hussain Jamali, Research Officer In charge, RRIUM, Silchar.