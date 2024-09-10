PAHAL Introduces Groundbreaking Employment Scheme for Muslim Women in Mumbai

MUMBAI: The Mumbai-based voluntary organization “PAHAL” has launched an innovative project aimed at providing long-term employment opportunities to Muslim women facing workplace discrimination. This new initiative addresses both social and economic barriers by offering jobs in sewing and tiffin services.

Many Muslim women in Mumbai, particularly in areas like Govindi, encounter significant challenges in securing employment due to religious biases, despite their qualifications and skills.

Dr. Joy Pardeshi, a product manager from IIT Mumbai, and her husband, Dr. Siddharth Acharya, spearheaded the “PAHAL” initiative to tackle this issue. Recognizing the dual problems of unemployment and the demand for home-cooked meals, the couple established a tiffin service that not only meets this need but also creates job opportunities.

“Pahal” is designed to empower Muslim women by leveraging their culinary skills in a supportive work environment. Based at the Pardeshi home, the project employs women to prepare high-quality meals. This initiative has provided meaningful employment to many women who previously struggled to find work.

Beyond addressing employment, “Pahal” aims to challenge conservative views that discourage women from working outside the home. Coordinator Parveen Qazi shared, “Conservative views can create barriers, but with family support, I was able to work. The opportunities and training at Pahal have been transformative.”

Participants like Kulsoom Khan have expressed their gratitude, stating that despite numerous job rejections, finding work through “Pahal” has allowed them to support their families. Kanta Nadir, with 28 years of experience as a community health worker, also found new opportunities through the initiative.

Siddharth Acharya highlighted that “Pahal” is committed to more than just employment. Their motto, “Goodness, Generosity, Sewing,” underscores their dedication to holistic support, including health and well-being. The organization provides health camps, medical check-ups, and support for various health issues like blood pressure and diabetes.

Overall, the “Pahal” initiative represents a significant step toward reducing discrimination and fostering self-reliance among Muslim women in Mumbai.