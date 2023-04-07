Pre-Marital Counselling Mooted by AASRA Foundation

Bangalore: Of late there has been a huge increase in cases of the breakup of marriages among the Muslim community. The Aasra Women and Children Trust, Bangalore convened a meeting of intellectuals recently to take steps to tackle this problem head-on. Dr. Sajida Begum, founder AASRA and Ms. N.T. Aabroo, IAS (Retd.) have drawn up a practical plan of action addressing the issues of rise in matrimonial disputes like Domestic violence, Dowry Harassment, Talaq, Khula etc. which will be implemented at the micro level. The Foundation is approaching the Karnataka State Waqf Board to make pre-Marital Counselling compulsory and a pre-requisite for providing the Marriage Daftar by the mosques to solemnise the Nikah. A standardised module-based pre-Marital Counselling programme for boys and girls who are getting married will be arranged in the mosques with the cooperation of the Masajid Committees. The Counselling sessions will focus on creating awareness about the realities of marriage, the rights and duties of both spouses, the likely problems and how to deal with them.

(Contact for details: +91 98453 83905 / aasra.mohsinath @gmail.com)