Prominent Leaders Launch Platform to Combat Communalism and Hatred

New Delhi: In response to the growing divisions and unrest in India, prominent social leaders and intellectuals have come together to launch a platform aimed at combating communalism and rising hatred. The initiative, convened by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (M), focused on addressing the alarming state of societal fragmentation and prejudice.

In his opening address, Maulana Mahmood Madani expressed appreciation to all participants for their dedication to addressing these pressing issues. Tushar Arun Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, voiced his deep concern about the targeting of Muslims through policies like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and the Waqf controversy, framing them as deliberate attempts to marginalize the community.

Gandhi warned of the potential for greater conflict if systematic exclusion persists, urging immediate social and legal actions to address this growing intolerance. He called for the formation of organized groups to challenge anti-minority policies politically and legally.

Renowned economist Professor Arun Kumar highlighted the worsening social divisions, attributing them to policies that favor specific groups, while social thinker Vijay Pratap Singh called for open dialogues to bridge societal gaps within constitutional frameworks.

Professor Sourabh Bajpai of Jawaharlal Nehru University emphasized the dual political and social struggle needed to push back against the tide of intolerance, while journalist Aditiya Menon stressed the crucial role of religious organizations like Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind in resisting sectarianism.

The platform aims to unite marginalized communities such as Dalits, Adivasis, tribals, and Muslims in a collaborative effort to fight rising discrimination and to promote unity through dialogue and social action.

Dr. Zafar Mahmood, Chairman of the Zakat Foundation of India, called for increased awareness through social media, advocating for interfaith programs to foster understanding and solidarity.

This collective initiative marks a significant step towards combating growing intolerance in India and reinforcing the nation’s constitutional values of equality and unity.