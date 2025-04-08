Qur’anic Insights on Therapeutic Drugs and Animal Life

AMU Hosts Thought-Provoking Lectures on Science in the Qur’an

Aligarh: As part of its ongoing Qur’an Extension Lecture Series, Aligarh Muslim University’s (AMU) K.A. Nizami Centre for Qur’anic Studies hosted two insightful talks exploring scientific perspectives in the Qur’an.

Qur’an and Pharmacology

Professor Syed Ziaur Rahman from the Department of Pharmacology discussed “The Qur’an and Pharmacology,” highlighting Qur’anic references to therapeutic substances like honey, herbs, and fruits. He emphasized their alignment with modern pharmacological research and called for further studies into their medicinal properties.

Qur’an and the Animal World

Dr. Hifzur R. Siddique, an assistant professor in the Department of Zoology, spoke on “The Qur’an and the Animal World,” exploring how the Qur’an’s descriptions of biodiversity, migration, and species interactions resonate with modern zoological research. He noted that the Qur’an’s acknowledgment of animal behavior and instincts reflects scientific truths still being uncovered.

Scientific Wisdom in the Qur’an

Presiding over both sessions, Professor A.R. Kidwai, Director of the Centre, highlighted the Qur’an’s scientific insight. He pointed out how the mention of bees producing therapeutic compounds exemplifies divine wisdom, now confirmed by scientific findings.