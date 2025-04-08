RTI Reveals Underutilization of Minority Scholarship Funds in Telangana

Hyderabad: A Right to Information (RTI) inquiry has exposed significant delays in the disbursement of scholarship funds meant for minority students in Telangana. Data from the Office of the Commissioner, Minority Welfare, reveals that 75% of the allocated funds under the Maintenance of Tuition Fees (MTF) and Reimbursement of Tuition Fees (RTF) programs remain unutilized.

RTI activist Kareem Ansari filed the query on February 18, 2025, seeking details on scholarships disbursed between December 2023 and February 2025. The response, dated March 19, 2025, highlighted inefficiencies in fund distribution, despite the Telangana government approving and releasing substantial amounts.

Reimbursement of Tuition Fees (RTF) Scheme:

• Allocated: ₹300 crores (April 1, 2024 – February 2025)

• Disbursed: ₹73 crores

• Unutilized: ₹227 crores

Maintenance of Tuition Fees (MTF) Scheme:

• Allocated: ₹120 crores

• Disbursed: ₹30 crores

• Unutilized: ₹90 crores

Ansari has urged key minority leaders in the ruling Congress to take immediate action and hold the Minority Welfare Department accountable. “Their leadership is crucial in ensuring justice for the communities they represent,” he stated, emphasizing the need for urgent intervention to prevent further delays.