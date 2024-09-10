Sabina Receives Kalpana Chawla Award for Bravery in Wayanad Landslide

CHENNAI: Sabina, a dedicated nurse from Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri district, received the prestigious Kalpana Chawla Award for courage and bravery from the Tamil Nadu government during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at Fort St. George on August 15. Chief Minister MK Stalin presented the award in recognition of her exceptional efforts during the Wayanad landslide in Kerala.

The award celebrates Sabina’s unwavering commitment to her profession and her brave humanitarian work. Upon receiving the honor, she expressed her humility, saying, “I wasn’t prepared for this recognition. After witnessing the devastation in Wayanad, I believe people need to be more understanding and patient. I will continue to assist those in need; we are still actively engaged in this effort.”

Sabina works with an NGO in Gudalur, Nilgiri district, and was part of the medical team that responded to the landslide disaster. Reflecting on her experience, she recounted, “Our team was deployed to aid after the Wayanad disaster. Despite sustaining severe injuries from the landslide-affected area, I continued to provide aid. We carried medical supplies across a swollen river to assist those in need.”

She also shared a particularly tense moment during the rescue operation. “The army personnel advised me not to look down while crossing the river, and they questioned why a female nurse was involved. Despite the danger, I insisted on continuing. I helped around thirty to thirty-five injured individuals, and even when faced with severe injuries and blood, I remained focused on saving lives.”