Salman Khurshid Elected President of India Islamic Cultural Center, Ending Siraj Qureshi’s Long Reign

NEW DELHI: In a closely watched election, Salman Khurshid, a distinguished lawyer and former Union minister, has been elected as the new president of the India Islamic Cultural Center (IICC). Khurshid’s victory on August 11, 2024, has been met with relief by many members who feared that the institution might fall under the influence of candidates backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Among the seven candidates vying for the presidency was Dr. Majid Ahmad Talikoti, national convenor of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, an RSS-affiliated organization. Talikoti was widely viewed as a proxy for the outgoing president, Sirajuddin Qureshi, who sought to maintain his grip on the IICC. However, in a decisive outcome, Talikoti finished in third place, and all but one member of Qureshi’s panel were defeated.

Salman Khurshid emerged victorious with 721 votes out of 1,671 cast. His running mate, Mohammad Furqan, a former mayor of Aligarh, secured the vice president position. The election was contested by several panels, including those led by Abrar Ahmad (retired IRS officer), Asif Habib (businessman), Afzal Amanullah (former Bihar home secretary), and Qureshi (meat merchant). Additionally, independent candidates Wasim Ghazi and Suhail Hindustani, a BJP member, also ran for president. With 2,054 eligible voters, the counting process took three days due to the use of a single ballot paper for all positions, contributing to a cumbersome process.

In his post-election remarks to Islamic Voice, Khurshid emphasized his commitment to restoring democratic governance at the IICC. He criticized the autocratic style of Qureshi, who had held the presidency for 20 years and allegedly used the institution for personal gain while admitting pro-Hindutva members. Khurshid highlighted the need to reevaluate membership criteria and address concerns about the high membership fees.

Khurshid also pointed out the challenges of leading the institution at his age, as he turns 75 in 2027, the maximum age for holding the presidency according to IICC bylaws. He proposed shortening the presidential term from five to three years and limiting the possibility of serving more than two consecutive terms.

On the future of the IICC, Khurshid expressed his intention to transform the center into a hub for intellectual and cultural activities, inviting scholars from India and abroad to promote interfaith dialogue. He also announced plans to revive the civil services coaching program, which had been discontinued under Qureshi’s leadership.

The election results were seen by many as a rejection of the previous administration’s management style. Er AA Siddiqui, a member of the IICC, hailed the outcome as “the end of an era of mismanagement and autocracy” and the beginning of a new chapter under Khurshid’s leadership. Similarly, Pasha Patel, another member, celebrated the victory as a significant step in resisting the influence of the RSS within the IICC.

Prominent figures like Dr. Zafarul Islam Khan, president of the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat, and journalist Syed Khalid Hussain, expressed hope that the IICC would now return to its original mission of fostering intellectual engagement and promoting national integration.

As the newly elected president, Salman Khurshid faces the challenge of revitalizing the IICC, ensuring it remains a respected institution dedicated to cultural and intellectual pursuits, while navigating the complexities of its recent past.