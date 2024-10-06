Sir Syed Lecture Series by AMU History Department: A Successful Academic Event

ALIGARH : The Department of History, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), in collaboration with the Centre for Advanced Studies (CAS), hosted the second round of the Sir Syed Lecture Series on September 17 and 18. The event brought together two renowned scholars, Prof. Arshad Islam, former Chairperson of the Department of History at the International Islamic University, Malaysia, and Dr. Abbas Panakkal, from the School of History, St. Andrews, UK, who also serves as the Director of the International Interfaith Harmony Initiative.

The series was inaugurated by Prof. Hassan Imam, Chairperson and Coordinator of CAS, Department of History, who presided over the lectures. In his opening remarks, Prof. Imam underscored the importance of the department’s commitment to scientific research and the objective study of history.

On the first day, Prof. Arshad Islam delivered an insightful lecture titled “Multifaith Relationships and Civilization-Building in India’s Muslim States and Societies.” He emphasized the historical coexistence of diverse communities during medieval times and discussed the principle of adl (justice) in Islam as a key factor in maintaining social equality.

Dr. Abbas Panakkal followed with his lecture, “Musaliar King: Decolonial Historiography of Malabar Resistance,” which explored the colonial narratives surrounding the 1921 Malabar resistance. He highlighted the unity between Hindus and Muslims in resisting British rule, while deconstructing biased colonial perspectives.

The second day of the lecture series featured another session by Prof. Arshad Islam on “Writing Research Proposals for the Degree of Doctor of Philosophy.” He shared valuable insights into research ethics practiced at the International Islamic University, Malaysia, encouraging AMU students to adopt similar academic standards. Dr. Abbas Panakkal’s second lecture, titled “Integration of South Asia and Southeast Asian Cultural Traditions,” examined how Islamic traditions shaped the cultural syncretism in both regions.

The event, convened by Prof. Parwez Nazir, was attended by faculty members, research scholars, and students, fostering rich intellectual discussions. Dr. Sana Aziz moderated the sessions, while Dr. Aneesa Iqbal Sabir concluded the program with a vote of thanks.