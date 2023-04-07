Skill Development Programme Organized

Aligarh: A 9-day online employability skill development programme for AMU students pursuing various disciplines was held by the Training and Placement office (General) in association with Rubicon Skill Development (sponsored by Barclays).

According to TPO head Saad Hameed, the program’s goal was to build an industry-university interface while also educating students about the professional expectations and abilities needed in the employment market.

In the nine-day programme, according to Dr. Muzamil Mushtaq, Assistant TPO, students received training from industry professionals in public speaking, presentation skills, CV writing, interview preparation, email and business writing etiquette, group discussion, and career counselling to help them prepare for their future careers.