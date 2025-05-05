Supreme Court Affirms Urdu’s Indian Roots

“Language Is Not Religion”: Landmark Verdict aUpholds Urdu’s Place in India’s Cultural Fabric

New Delhi: In a historic ruling that champions India’s linguistic pluralism and cultural unity, the Supreme Court of India has firmly upheld the use of Urdu on a municipal signboard in Maharashtra, rejecting claims that the language is “foreign” or religiously exclusive.

Delivering the verdict on April 15, a bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K. Vinod Chandran asserted,

“Language is not religion. Language does not even represent religion. Language belongs to a community, to a region, to a people not to a religion.”

They described Urdu as “the finest specimen of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb,” a living embodiment of Hindustani culture, rich in shared heritage and harmony.

The Case in Question

The petition, filed by former councillor Varshatai Sanjay Bagade in Patur (Akola district), contested the display of Urdu alongside Marathi on the Patur Municipal Council’s nameboard. Bagade invoked the Maharashtra Local Authorities (Official Languages) Act, 2022, which mandates the use of Marathi in official signage.

The Court, however, dismissed the petition, clarifying that no law prohibits the inclusion of Urdu and that both Urdu and Marathi enjoy constitutional legitimacy. The ruling emphasized that cultural expression cannot be limited by narrow interpretations of language policy.

A Cultural Reaffirmation

This judgment goes far beyond legal parameters. It is a bold cultural affirmation a statement that Urdu is not just permitted, but deeply rooted in the Indian ethos. The Supreme Court’s words serve as a reminder of the subcontinent’s composite culture, where languages evolve through interaction, not exclusion.

Why This Verdict Matters

Defends India’s multilingual identity

Rejects divisive narratives linking language to religion

Recognizes Urdu as an integral part of Indian heritage

Counters attempts at cultural erasure or marginalization

A Call to Embrace Pluralism

This verdict is more than a legal milestone it is a moral and cultural stand. At a time when linguistic and cultural identities are being weaponized, the Court’s clarity offers hope: that India will continue to be a land where every voice, every language, and every tradition has a rightful place.