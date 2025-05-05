Supreme Court’s Observations Reinforce Concerns over Waqf Law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court’s interim order on the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 has added weight to the widespread concerns raised by Muslim organizations and opposition parties. Though the court declined to stay the Act, it passed significant interim protections for Waqf properties across India.

SC Protects Status Quo on Waqf Properties

In its April 17 order, the Supreme Court directed that no changes be made to any Waqf property whether registered or deemed Waqf until further notice. The court also barred any appointments under the new Act until the next hearing on May 5. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was granted a week to submit the Centre’s preliminary response.

Opposition Welcomes Court’s Stand

Congress leader K.C. Venugopal said the court’s remarks validate the INDIA bloc’s objections to the law, calling the legislation hasty and unconstitutional. Congress MPs Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Imran Pratapgarhi echoed this sentiment at a press conference, calling the law a disguised attempt to control religious institutions under the guise of reform.

Dr. Singhvi warned, “It’s not reform it’s retaliation, and it is constitutionally questionable.” He further added, “This is an assault on religious autonomy and Article 26 rights.”

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind: Hopeful for Final Repeal

Both factions of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind expressed satisfaction with the court’s interim order.

• Maulana Mahmood Madani criticized the Act’s intent to dilute Waqf identity and called for its complete repeal.

• Maulana Arshad Madani praised the legal team for highlighting the most damaging provisions of the Act in court.

Voices Across the Spectrum Condemn the Act

• Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) welcomed the court’s move to halt reconstitution of Waqf Councils and protect user-declared properties.

• Amanatullah Khan (AAP) called the court’s stance “historic.”

• Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) appealed to the court to protect Waqf properties with the same “collective consciousness” used in previous landmark judgments.

• Mohammad Adeeb (IMCR) called the law entirely unlawful and accused the government of fueling anti-Muslim sentiment.

• Mohammad Ali Shabbir, another petitioner, criticized the Union’s approach and praised Telangana’s 4% Muslim reservation as a model of inclusion.

Conclusion: A Legal and Moral Battle Ahead

The case now moves toward its next hearing with optimism among petitioners and opposition leaders. The court’s interim protections have temporarily shielded Waqf properties, but the larger legal and constitutional battle against the Waqf Act 2025 continues.