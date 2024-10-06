Tabish Raza Secures Spot at Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi

PATNA: Tabish Raza from Giridih, Jharkhand, has made an outstanding achievement by qualifying for the Bachelor of Statistical Data Science (Hons) program at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Delhi, becoming the only Muslim student selected this year. ISI’s admission process is known to be more challenging than even the IITs, highlighting Tabish’s dedication and hard work.

A student of the Rahmani 30 program, Tabish received praise from Maulana Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani for his determination and the support of his parents. His father, Muhammad Aminuddin, is a contract para-teacher, while his mother, Wajida Tabassum, manages their home. Rahmani emphasized that Tabish’s success proves that hard work and perseverance can lead to great accomplishments, regardless of background.

ISI Delhi, founded in 1974, is India’s leading institution in statistics, mathematics, and computer science. Notable alumni include Sandeep Junia, a financial engineering expert, and Min Shah, a UCLA economist. Tabish’s achievement contributes to Rahmani 30’s milestone of 4% Muslim representation at ISI Delhi, inspiring students from disadvantaged backgrounds to pursue excellence in education.