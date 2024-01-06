The Assam government recently announced the renaming and conversion of 1281 Madrasas across 31 districts in the state into general schools. This transformation aligns them with the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA). Education Minister Ranoj Pegu shared this update via social media, highlighting the alteration of these institutions’ names to Middle English (ME) Schools.

This move follows a legislative decision from January 2021, aimed at transitioning government-run Madrasas into general schools. While private Madrasas remained unaffected, the shift impacted 731 Madrasas and Arabic colleges affiliated with various educational boards in Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had previously announced the closure of 600 Madrasas during a rally in Karnataka, emphasizing a preference for educational institutions over Islamic religious centers.