The Controversy Over Urdu: A Reflection on Language and Politics

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent statement on Urdu has sparked significant controversy. Referring to Urdu as the language of ‘Kath Mullahs,’ he expressed strong opposition when the opposition demanded that Urdu be included in the proceedings of the House along with other languages. His remarks, “People become Kath Mullahs and Maulvis by studying Urdu; we will not allow this to happen,” reflect a deep-seated bias against the language.

Yogi Adityanath made these statements in Lucknow a city once renowned for its Urdu heritage, where Hindus and Muslims alike enriched the language. Despite the changing times, Lucknow remains synonymous with civility and culture, largely due to its Urdu legacy. The Chief Minister’s reaction to the mere mention of Urdu exposes a particular ideological standpoint rather than a concern for linguistic diversity.

When Opposition Leader Mata Prasad Pandey suggested Urdu be included in the House proceedings, Yogi Adityanath countered sharply, accusing the Samajwadi Party of hypocrisy. He claimed they send their own children to English schools while advocating for others to study Urdu, implying that learning the language leads to extremism.

The Legacy of Urdu and Its Stalwarts

Hearing the term ‘Kath Mullah’ from the Chief Minister reminds us of Justice Anand Narayan Mulla, a celebrated Urdu poet and writer, who once declared, “Urdu is my mother tongue. I can leave my religion, but I cannot leave my mother tongue.” Justice Mulla, a Kashmiri Pandit born in Lucknow, was deeply committed to Urdu. His contributions stand as a testament to the fact that Urdu is not the language of a single community but a shared heritage of India.

Justice Mulla’s journey began at the famous ‘Farangi Mahal’ madrasa, where he was educated before pursuing law. He later became a judge at the Lucknow High Court, earning fame for his bold remark: “The police are the most organized group of criminals.” Entering politics post-retirement, he won the 1967 Lok Sabha elections and later served in the Rajya Sabha. His deep-rooted love for Urdu and contributions to its promotion make him a crucial figure in this debate.

Urdu’s legacy extends beyond Justice Mulla. Great literary figures like Pandit Daya Shankar Naseem, Brij Narayan Chakbast, Ali Sikandar Jigar Moradabadi, Raghupati Sahai Firaq Gorakhpuri, Munshi Premchand, and Krishan Chandra have significantly shaped the language. These luminaries represent the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb, a cultural synthesis that defines India’s pluralistic identity.

A History of Resistance Against Urdu

The resistance against Urdu in UP is not new. The late Chief Minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari faced intense opposition in 1989 when he introduced a bill to make Urdu the second official language of the state. This led to violent riots, with saffron elements raising the slogan: “If Urdu is imposed, blood will flow on the streets.” The hostility against Urdu persists today, with BJP-led governments actively working to erase its presence.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently announced the renaming of villages with Urdu names, while in Rajasthan, Urdu schools are being shut down and replaced with Sanskrit institutions. Despite the 2011 Census reporting six crore Urdu speakers compared to only 73,000 Sanskrit speakers, Urdu is systematically being sidelined in the trilingual formula.

A Call for Introspection

The decline of Urdu is not solely due to government actions; the indifference of the Urdu-speaking community has also played a role. Many Urdu teachers and translators appointed under Mulayam Singh’s tenure have shifted to other professions, and parents are opting for English-medium schools over Urdu education for their children. If this trend continues, Urdu will struggle to survive.

The irony is stark while Parliament Speaker Om Birla recently announced the inclusion of Urdu in Parliament proceedings, Yogi Adityanath remains vehemently opposed to its inclusion in the UP Assembly. This contradiction highlights the ideological battle against Urdu rather than a genuine concern for language policy.

The need of the hour is for people to recognize Urdu’s cultural and historical significance and take active steps to preserve it. If efforts are not made to sustain this linguistic heritage, the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb that once thrived in India will continue to erode. This is a moment for reflection.