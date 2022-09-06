The Incredible Power of AMU Alumni Camaraderie

New Delhi: Aligarh Muslim University alumni girls from Delhi and the National Capital Region gathered for a Sunday lunch reunion at India Habitat Center while donning the bright colours of the Monsoon. This was a much-needed respite after a protracted period of turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic that allowed everyone to come together.

The goal of the meeting was to unite, support, and encourage one another while also honouring their alma mater by singing the AMU anthem, said the coordinator Huma Khalil.

More than 150 girls, ranging from the 1960s batch to the graduating class of the most recent year, attended the reunion event.

Padmashree Dr. Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, graced the function. Dr. Hameeda Tariq, a pediatrician, and Naima Gulrez, the principal women’s college in Aligarh, served as honorary guests. All three are employed in the field of education and are AMU graduates.

The impromptu Reunion was organized and planned by AMU alumni girls from different walks of life, Ms. Sheeba Jairajpuri (Cuisine curator) Faryal Shaadab (Golfer) Huma Khalil (Author, Filmmaker) Saima Kamran (Designer), Musharraf Taj(Academician), Albeena Abbas ( Academic Director AAFT Film City. Noida) Nida Khanam (CHRO n Executive coach) Sirat Rehan (Designer), Sabina Kamal (Founder/ CEO and chief digital officer at Paytm).

The compilation of a directory of AMU alumnae women residing in Delhi and the NCR is currently underway, according to Huma Khalil. These women can connect based on their occupations and hobbies thanks to this directory.