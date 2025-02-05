UGC Draft Regulations 2025: Implications for AMU

The Draft UGC Regulations 2025 have sparked concerns among academics about potential encroachments on university autonomy. However, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) provides a unique lens to evaluate these apprehensions, given its exceptional autonomy in empaneling Vice Chancellors (VCs).

Unlike other Central Universities, AMU’s Executive Council, dominated by internal faculty, selects its VC panel without advertising for applications or conducting interactive sessions. This autonomy has led to significant internal inbreeding, as panels often consist exclusively of internal candidates, limiting diversity and innovation.

Recent examples highlight challenges, including short application windows, lack of adherence to UGC guidelines, and entrenched local cliques influencing administrative decisions. Such practices have fostered inefficiencies, from prolonged ad hoc appointments to compromised examination systems.

The proposed regulations aim to address these issues by mandating fairer selection processes, limiting ad hoc appointments, and ensuring accountability. While critics argue this centralization could stifle autonomy, the regulations also present an opportunity to enhance transparency and academic integrity.

AMU’s experience underscores the need for balanced governance reforms that uphold academic excellence while safeguarding institutional autonomy.

Professor Mohammad Sajjad teaches modern and contemporary history at Aligarh Muslim University.