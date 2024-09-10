Unity Job Fair in Mumbai: 469 Candidates Secured Opportunities on Independence Day

MUMBAI: The Unity Job Fair, held on Saturday, 17th August, 2024, at Sacred Heart Boys School, Santacruz, Mumbai, marked a significant milestone in the fight against unemployment and intolerance. Organized by the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) in collaboration with the Pir Makhdum Saheb Charitable Trust (Mahim Dargah) and the Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS), this event was a testament to the power of interfaith collaboration and community unity.

In celebration of Independence Day, the Job Fair aimed to provide livelihood opportunities and foster community solidarity. Over 1,200 candidates were interviewed by 88 participating corporates and recruiters, offering more than 15,000 vacancies. By the end of the day, 60 candidates were selected, and 409 were shortlisted for further interviews.

Fr. Felix D’souza, Parish Priest of Sacred Heart Church and a notable educationist, inaugurated the fair. He lauded the collaborative effort of various organizations and emphasized that such initiatives are crucial in addressing the unemployment crisis.

Mr. Suhail Khandwani, Trustee of the Mahim & Haji Ali Dargah Committee, highlighted the importance of reaching out to the youth through employment, education, and other avenues. He praised AMP’s role in promoting inclusivity and tolerance.

Mr. Dolphy D’Souza, President of the Bombay Catholic Sabha, stressed the collective responsibility of individuals and NGOs in supporting employment initiatives. He noted that the Unity Job Fair exemplifies this commitment.

Mr. Aamir Edresy, President of AMP, reiterated the organization’s belief in the transformative power of educational and economic empowerment. He underscored the fair’s role in promoting harmony and providing opportunities irrespective of caste or religion.

Mr. Shahid Haider, Head of Projects at AMP, reflected on the organization’s extensive track record of hosting job fairs across India, emphasizing the Unity Job Fair’s contribution to community cohesion and peace.

The event was graced by numerous dignitaries from business, social, and political spheres, including Asif Zakaria (Corporator, BMC), Albert D’souza (Chairman, Model Bank & Christian Chambers of Commerce & Industry), and Dr. Amar Prabhu (Principal, Don Bosco Industrial Technical Institute). Their presence underscored the broad support for this noble initiative.

Supported by multi-faith organizations like the Sanghakaya Foundation, Haji Ali Dargah Trust, and the World Interfaith Harmony Unity Mission (WIHUM), the Unity Job Fair successfully provided valuable opportunities and fostered a spirit of brotherhood and mutual respect.