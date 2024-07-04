Urdu-Medium Student Amina Arif Scores Perfect in NEET Exam

Mumbai: Amina Arif Kadiwala, an Urdu-medium student from Madni High School in Jogeshwari, Mumbai, scored a perfect 720 out of 720 in the NEET UG exam, joining 66 other toppers nationwide. This year’s exam, marked by allegations of paper leaks and corruption, saw an unprecedented number of perfect scores.

Amina’s success debunks the myth that Urdu medium education hinders professional advancement. Her dedication, hard work, and the supportive environment at Madni High School played crucial roles in her achievement. After completing her 10th grade in Urdu, Amina enrolled in SVKM’s Mithibai College to pursue MBBS. Despite initial language challenges, she excelled, proving that language is no barrier to success. Her outstanding performance has opened doors to top medical schools in India, setting the stage for a promising career in medicine.