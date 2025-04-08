Village Girl Taiba Afroz Becomes Commercial Pilot

Chapra (Bihar): Taiba Afroz, a young woman from Jalalpur, Saran district, has made history as the first female commercial pilot from her village. Her journey is a testament to perseverance, family support, and sacrifice.

Despite financial hardships, Taiba’s father, a small grocery store owner, sold his land to fund her pilot training. “I’ve wanted to fly since childhood, and my father’s faith in me made it possible,” she said.

Now a DGCA-certified pilot, Taiba’s success inspires young girls to break barriers and pursue their dreams.