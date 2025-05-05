Voices of Unity: Interfaith Conference in Delhi Champions National and Social Harmony

Religious and civic leaders call for solidarity against divisive politics

New Delhi: In a powerful demonstration of unity and shared national values, the Delhi State branch of the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (Registered) held a major interfaith conference on Saturday evening, aimed at reinforcing national integration and social harmony.

The event brought together prominent leaders from Muslim, Sikh, Christian, and Buddhist communities, who jointly condemned divisive forces exploiting religion and identity for political gain, and reaffirmed their commitment to India’s pluralistic ethos.

Notable figures in attendance included:

• Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan, President of the Majlis-e-Mushawarat

• Sardar Daya Singh, President of All India Peace Mission

• Dr. M. D. Thomas, President, Institute of Harmony and Peace Studies

• Rajendra Pal Gautam, Former Delhi Minister

• Mufti Ataur Rahman Qasmi, Islamic scholar

• Adv. Firoz Khan Ghazi, General Secretary, SAMLA

• Prof. Mohammad Suleman, Working President, Majlis-e-Mushawarat

• Dr. Ram Bakhsh Verma, Former MP

• Renowned journalist Suhail Anjum, who conducted the proceedings

Faith and Brotherhood Over Hate

Opening the session, Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan cited verses from Surah Al-Hujurat emphasizing equality, justice, and human dignity. Quoting Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), he stressed that no race or community is superior to another, and that virtue lies in piety and ethical conduct. He also referenced Hazrat Ali’s timeless message: “People are either your brothers in faith or your equals in humanity.”

Shared History, Shared Responsibility

Sardar Daya Singh spoke of historical Muslim-Sikh bonds, highlighting examples of mutual respect from Guru Nanak’s praise for Babur to Muslim contributions in building the Golden Temple. He criticized efforts to erase this shared heritage and warned against laws that disenfranchise minorities, like the denial of reservations for Dalits converting to Islam or Christianity.

Unmasking the Politics of Division

Dr. Ram Bakhsh Verma, a former RSS affiliate turned secular leader, drew parallels between current authoritarian trends in India and Hitler’s rise in Nazi Germany. He criticized political forces manipulating caste, religion, and media for power, and recalled inclusive freedom fighters like Bahadur Shah Zafar, Begum Hazrat Mahal, and Mohammad Firoz Khan.

A Call to the Marginalized

Advocate Rajendra Pal Gautam urged the movement to extend beyond conference halls into Dalit and Adivasi neighborhoods. He underscored the need to awaken the poor against being used as pawns in riots and divisive campaigns. “The real battle is for political control,” he declared, “not religion.”

Reaching the Grassroots

Prof. Mohammad Suleman emphasized the need to counter fascist-capitalist alliances by educating youth and marginalized communities. “Our future depends on how successfully we convey this truth to every doorstep,” he said.

A Unifying Message

In his closing remarks, Dr. M. D. Thomas highlighted the essence of all religions—peace, compassion, and coexistence. “We must reclaim faith from those who misuse it. We are all children of the same God.”

The event concluded with strong resolve and hope: that through dialogue, historical truth, and grassroots engagement, India can rise above hatred and division to embrace the unity it was built upon.