Volleyball Player Hoists Oxygen Cylinders for Needy

(Habeebunissa en route to deliver an oxygen cylinder to the needy)

(Davangere, Karnataka): Habeebunissa maybe just 19, with limited resources, but has displayed grit and initiative. As Davanagere locked itself in to stave off the Covid second wave, this young woman ventured out to help the needy. The international volleyball player has been winning hearts, especially after a video of her carrying an oxygen cylinder on her brother’s bike went viral. The patient in distress had a bed at CG Hospital, but there was no oxygen, and the family was asked to source a cylinder. She swung into action, collected the cylinder, and rushed to the hospital. She is glad that the patient survived. She went on to arrange four more cylinders.

The daughter of an autorickshaw driver, Mohammed Jabir, Habeebunissa has been active on many fronts — distributing masks, arranging for oxygen and blood, and even cooking food for stranded nomadic families. She and her mother used the PDS grains that her family gets to cook the meals. She is doing her final year ITI (electrical) at Millat College in Davanagere and is a volleyball player.

