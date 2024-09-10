Women Activists Call for Unity and Harmony in National Webinar

NEW DELHI: In response to the rising tide of hatred and discord across the country, the Women’s Department of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) organized a national webinar titled “Building Bridges Across Divides” on August 20. Held to commemorate Sadbhavana Diwas, the seminar addressed the challenges of communal disharmony and explored strategies to promote peace and prosperity nationwide.

Shaista Rafat, National Secretary of the JIH Women’s Department, delivered the presidential address, emphasizing the critical importance of maintaining intergroup harmony. Rafat acknowledged that while social harmony has faced disruptions, it has not been entirely destroyed. She urged individuals to be vigilant and proactive in preventing further deterioration, asserting that the country’s rich diversity is a strength rather than a drawback.

Rafat also highlighted the role of human resources in national development, advocating for their proper nurturing to ensure equitable resource distribution. She called on civil society, religious leaders, peace advocates, human rights defenders, NGOs, educational institutions, media, political leaders, and the bureaucracy to collaborate in building bridges and dismantling barriers of hatred.

Carmel M. Tripathi, Director of Public Information, underscored the role of religion in fostering harmony and diversity. She urged the application of ethical teachings from religious founders to benefit the nation and its citizens.

Human rights activist Manjula Pradeep lamented the rapid decline in social harmony, reflecting on her memories of coexistence. She called for a reaffirmation of constitutional principles, secularism, and equitable participation in promoting communal harmony.

Diksha Ranjan, Secretary-General of HWPL’s India Branch, discussed the importance of mutual respect and overcoming differences. She addressed the negative impact of social media on societal divisions and stressed the need for self-control in thought and speech to combat prejudice and foster compassion.

Arefa Parveen, National Assistant Secretary of JIH Women’s Department, opened the webinar with a call to uphold the principles of justice, equality, and fraternity envisioned by India’s founding fathers. She emphasized the importance of collective effort in achieving a prosperous and unified country.