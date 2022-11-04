Aligarh: Social Science graduates, postgraduates and research scholars of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were provided with perspectives and clarity on career choices available to them in the day-long workshop on ‘Career Opportunities in Social Sciences’ held recently at the Advanced Centre for Women’s Studies.

The programme was conducted in collaboration with the General Training and Placement Office.

“Social science learners strengthen their analytical, critical thinking, and research abilities. They build strong communication and problem-solving skills that they gain from coursework, internships, and research papers. These skills lead to many careers”, said Prof Azra Musavi (Director, of the Advanced Centre for Women’s Studies).

She informed me that the Advanced Centre for Women’s Studies will also nominate some student volunteers from BA and MA courses to coordinate with the General Training and Placement Office in various activities.

Outlining the objectives of the workshop, Dr Shivangini Tandon said, “Humanities and Social Science is one of the fastest emerging disciplines in an exponentially dynamic environment, promising vast career opportunities”.

Saad Hameed, the General Training and Placement Officer spoke about the interest of corporations in hiring social science students.

Anam Hafeez extended the vote of thanks.