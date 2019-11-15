Fireflies: Where Squirrels & Centipedes Party Together!

In times of climate change, Fireflies is playing an inspiring role in conserving nature and by being home to many birds, animals and insects.

Tucked away on the outskirts of Bangalore, in Dinnepalya village, is Fireflies Intercultural Centre. Set up by Siddhartha, a writer and an activist, this island of greenery is like a rainforest, with picture- postcard scenery like something straight out from the pages of National Geographic! With accommodation facilities for 80 people or more, Fireflies is an ideal place for NGOs and other groups to hold workshops, as well as for individuals looking for a short getaway or writers who wish to spend time in peace and quiet to work on their manuscripts.

Fireflies is home to a variety of trees, birds, animals and insects, which is one of its major attractions. One can spend many joyful hours inspecting the centipedes, caterpillars and snails here or the water birds in the village pond beyond. One can take short walks in the countryside, which still retains much of its rural past, despite the expanding city.

