Time is Slipping Away

The exact moment He alone knows,

When we’ll depart from this Earthly realm.

Life is short, so do please prepare

For that meeting with Him from Whom you came.

Like grains of sand, we slip through life’s watch glass,

Silently, without realising it, our time ticks away,

Moving rapidly towards the Hereafter.

Each day opens a new page,

Of an unknown tale,

Engraved in the rock of Time,

Indecipherable script of Life.

Let not the sand slip away

With no time left for forgiving, asking for pardon

and saying goodbyes.

Pray before being preyed upon by Time,

Turn to God before returning to Him.