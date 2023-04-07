AMU mourns the demise of former Chief Justice Aziz Mushabbar Ahmad

ALIGARH: Former Chief Justice of India and former Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, Justice AM Ahmadi (Aziz Mushabbar Ahmadi), 91, passed away Thursday (2 March 2023) morning.

Expressing a deep sense of sorrow and grief on his demise, AMU Vice Chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor said Justice Ahmadi had a legendary status and AMU enjoyed a close and long relationship with him as he served the University for two terms as its Chancellor.”

“His death is a personal loss to the members of the AMU fraternity. I extended my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and pray for a higher place for him in Jannah,” He added.

After leaving the Supreme Court, Justice Ahmadi became Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University in September 2003 and served two terms in this capacity till January 2010.