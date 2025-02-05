Br. Ghazli (1963–2025)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear friend and well-wisher, Br. M.B.Mohideen Ghazali, on January 21, 2025, after a few months of illness. Born on January 26, 1963, Br. Ghazali was a successful businessman in Riyadh, managing Zee Express Freight Co. Ltd.

His passion for personal and spiritual development was evident when he traveled from Riyadh to Colombo to attend the first Discover Yourself (DYS) workshop. Inspired by its transformative potential, he became instrumental in organizing several DYS workshops in Riyadh and Chennai, impacting many lives positively.

Br. Ghazli also dedicated his life to spreading the understanding of the Quran, leaving a lasting legacy of faith, service, and inspiration. He is survived by his beloved wife and three daughters.

May Allah reward him abundantly, elevate his ranks in Jannah, and grant patience and strength to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilayhi Raji’un.