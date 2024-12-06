Dr. Syed Shah Khusro Hussaini, Visionary Leader of Gulbarga Dargah, Passes Away

Kalburgi: Dr. Syed Shah Khusro Hussaini, the esteemed Sajjadanashin of the Dargah Khawaja Bandenawaz in Gulbarga, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at the age of 79. He had been ailing for some time and breathed his last around 11 PM.

Dr. Hussaini, following in the footsteps of his illustrious father Mohammed Al-Hussaini, transformed the Dargah’s administration into a beacon of education and social upliftment. He modernized the Dargah’s operations, utilized its charities to establish a network of educational institutions, revitalized the surrounding area, and created a marketplace supporting local artisans and small traders.

Custodian of a Legacy

The Dargah Khawaja Bandenawaz, renowned for the mausoleum of Khawaja Bandenawaz Gesudaraz (1321-1422), remains a revered site in Kalburgi. Khawaja Bandenawaz, a disciple of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti, played a pivotal role in spreading Islamic teachings in the Deccan during the Bahamani era.

Dr. Hussaini’s leadership extended this legacy by founding the Khawaja Bandenawaz University in 2018. The university, a pioneering institution born out of a Dargah, has become a hub for modern education. It encompasses over 35 institutions, including high schools, polytechnics, an engineering college, a medical college, a teachers’ training college, and a girls’ college. Additionally, it houses an Industrial Training Institute, a hospital, guesthouses, hostels, and a library preserving invaluable manuscripts.

A Life of Scholarship and Service

Dr. Hussaini was a distinguished scholar, holding degrees from McGill University in Canada and a PhD from a university in the United States. His vision was to merge traditional values with modern education, creating opportunities for future generations.

A Lasting Impact

Dr. Hussaini is survived by his wife, two sons Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini and Dr. Syed Mustafa Hussaini and three daughters. His dedication to education and community service has left an indelible mark on Kalburgi and beyond.

He was laid to rest within the sacred premises of the Dargah on Thursday evening, a fitting farewell for a man who devoted his life to its legacy and mission.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.