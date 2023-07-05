Ilyas Azmi: Some memories

Well-known Muslim leader Ilyas Azmi passed away after a short illness at the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on the morning of June 4. He was 88 years old and he was so active even at that age that the country’s politics He had the courage to untie the knot. He was always worried about the country and the nation, and he was busy trying to solve the knots of the problems. This is the reason why there is a wave of mourning in the circles where he died. He was a unique person in terms of his style and thought. He used to wear very modest clothes and an Arabic handkerchief was always hanging around his neck. He lived a modest life. The luxuries and luxuries of life could never trap them.

Ilyas Azmi was among the founding leaders of the Babri Masjid Restoration Movement. He wanted the Babri Masjid battle to be fought as a national issue. He believed that making it a Hindu-Muslim problem would cause a total loss. But when they were not heard, they separated from this movement. The way the Babri Masjid movement was run, its disadvantages are clear to all. He wanted to adopt the same approach in the case of Babri Masjid with the visionary and political vision with which he had fought the battle for the minority role of Aligarh Muslim University under the leadership of Dr. Faridi.

Ilyas Azmi was born on 22/August 1934 in Mauza Buroli of Phulpur Tehsil of Azamgarh. He received his primary education at Madrasah Ruzat Uloom in Phulpur and completed his memorization of the Quran here. Fought on the BSP ticket. He was among the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party but bid farewell to the party in 2016 due to differences with Arvind Kejriwal. He formed the People’s Justice Party in 2021 with the aim of providing a strong platform to the deprived sections of society and Muslims.

Azmi married the late Smt. Badarunnisa on 2 May 1950.​​He had four sons and four daughters. ​

