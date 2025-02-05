In Loving Memory of Maulana Jafar Masood Hasni Nadvi

The passing of Maulana Jafar Masood Hasni Nadvi has left a profound void in the hearts of many. A devout scholar and humble servant of Islam, he tragically departed this world on January 15, 2025, in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, after a road accident. His loss is mourned deeply by the Muslim community in India and beyond.

Born on September 13, 1965, in Rae Bareli, Maulana Jafar Masood belonged to the esteemed lineage of Hazrat Maulana Syed Abul Hasan Nadvi. He inherited not only the legacy of scholarship but also the virtues of humility, piety, and intellectual brilliance.

A product of Nadwat Ulema, Lucknow, he excelled in Arabic, Islamic jurisprudence, and literature, earning advanced degrees and certifications. His career spanned decades of teaching, writing, and editing, with significant contributions such as translations of key Islamic texts and intellectual works in Arabic and Urdu.

Beyond his scholarship, Maulana Jafar Masood was a quiet force, preferring the path of humility over fame. His dedication to educating future generations and upholding Islamic values made him a cornerstone of the community.

His untimely demise is an irreplaceable loss, yet we submit to Allah’s will with patience and prayers. May Allah grant him Jannah, elevate his ranks, and provide solace to those he leaves behind. Ameen.