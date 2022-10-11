Influential Muslim religious leader Yusuf al-Qaradawi dies at 96

Qatar-based Egyptian scholar Qaradawi, who was in his nineties, was well-known across the Muslim world.

Sheikh Yusuf al-Qaradawi, one of the Sunni Muslim world’s most influential religious scholars, has died.

Al-Qaradawi, an Egyptian who was based in Qatar, was the chairman of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, and also a spiritual leader for the Muslim Brotherhood. He was 96 years old.

His death on Monday,26 September 2022 was announced on his official Twitter account.

Al-Qaradawi, who formerly made regular appearances on Al Jazeera Arabic to discuss religious matters, hosted a popular TV program, “Shariah and Life,” in which he took calls from across the Muslim world, dispensing theological rulings and offering advice on everything from global politics to mundane aspects of daily life.

His death sparked strong reactions across the Muslim world, as people took to social media to mourn his death.

He wrote more than 120 books and received several international awards for his contributions to Islamic studies.