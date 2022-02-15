Noted TV journalist Kamal Khan passes away

NDTV’s Lucknow Bureau Chief Kamal Khan, 62, passed away on 14 January due to a heart attack. In a statement, NDTV said, “Today, a devastating, irreplaceable loss for the NDTV family, the heart of our Lucknow bureau, veteran journalist Kamal Khan died unexpectedly this morning. Kamal’s reportage over the last decades stood out for its perceptiveness, integrity & the way he delivered hard truths with poetic skill. Most of all, he was a wonderful human being who touched the lives of all those who knew him. Our sincerest condolences to his family and prayers for his departed soul.”

Kamal Khan was a recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award and the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Award.

His death was condoled by the UP Chief Minister, political leaders of different hues, and community leaders.

Prof. Mohammad Salim said, “We offer our condolences to his family and loved ones. May Allah forgive his sins and reward him with the highest rank in paradise.”