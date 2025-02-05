Philanthropist Nawab Salahuddin Khan Passes Away at 90 in Chicago

New Delhi: Nawab Salahuddin Khan, the visionary philanthropist behind the Rahmani Foundation, passed away in Chicago at the age of 90. A generous benefactor, Khan donated his historic mansion, Nawab Koti, located at Belan Bazar in Munger, to the Rahmani Foundation, an organization established in 1996 by the late Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani.

Khan’s passing, following a long battle with age-related ailments, has evoked deep sorrow among the Rahmani Foundation community and the residents of Jamia Rahmani Khanqah in Munger.

Nawab Koti, once a symbol of heritage, was transformed by Maulana Mohammad Wali Rahmani into the cornerstone of the Rahmani Foundation, an institution devoted to the social upliftment of the community. Today, the mansion is home to numerous projects, including Rahmani Healthcare and the Rahmani Computer Center. These initiatives have grown into well-recognized institutions such as Rahmani 30, Rahmani School of Excellence, and Rahmani B.Ed College, serving the nation through education, vocational training, and healthcare services.

The foundation’s charitable programs, such as the annual restoration of eyesight for hundreds of individuals regardless of their background, exemplify its dedication to humanity.

Established to formalize the charitable efforts of the Rahmani Mission, the Rahmani Foundation has been active since 1996 in areas such as public health, education, social justice, and environmental welfare. Under its aegis, numerous education centers, vocational institutes, and healthcare facilities have uplifted thousands of lives.

Tributes to a Life of Service

Ameer Shariat, Maulana Ahmed Wali Faisal Rahmani, expressed profound grief over Khan’s passing, extending condolences to his family. In a heartfelt statement, he honored Khan’s legacy:

“Nawab Salahuddin Khan’s life was a beacon of service and sacrifice. By giving up his residence for the betterment of humanity, he demonstrated unparalleled selflessness. His contributions have educated thousands and supported countless individuals in need. Though we mourn his loss, his legacy will endure through the institutions he helped build. May Allah grant him a high place in Paradise and patience to his loved ones.”

Maulana Muhammad Arif Rahmani, General Secretary of Jamia Rahmani, and Maulana Saleheen Nadvi, Secretary, also conveyed their sorrow. They emphasized that Nawab Salahuddin Khan’s sacrifices would forever be remembered and pledged to continue his mission with Allah’s guidance.

Nawab Salahuddin Khan’s life remains a testament to the transformative power of generosity and the enduring impact of serving humanity.