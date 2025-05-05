Prof. Khurshid Ahmad (1932–2025)

With deep sorrow, the Muslim world mourns the passing of Professor Khurshid Ahmad, an eminent Islamic economist, intellectual, and visionary leader, who returned to his Creator in 2025 at the age of 93.

A pioneer of Islamic economics, Prof. Khurshid Ahmad dedicated his life to reviving Islamic thought in modern contexts, articulating a framework of economy, politics, and society grounded in Qur’anic values. As a founding figure of the Islamic Foundation (UK) and a key ideologue of the Islamic movement in South Asia, his contributions shaped generations of scholars, leaders, and institutions across the globe.

He served with distinction as a senator in Pakistan, a policy advisor, and a committed educator, always striving to unite knowledge with action, faith with development, and scholarship with service. His profound writings, speeches, and mentorship inspired hope, purpose, and intellectual revival within the Ummah.

May Allah (swt) forgive his shortcomings, accept his services, elevate his ranks among the righteous, and grant him a place in Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen.

“Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return.” (Qur’an 2:156)