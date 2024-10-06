Rich Tributes Paid to Distinguished Intellectual, Journalist and Lawyer A.G. Noorani

New Delhi: A memorial meeting was held at the India International Centre on September 20 to celebrate the life and legacy of A.G. Noorani (1930-2024), a renowned constitutional expert, historian, and public intellectual. Noorani, who passed away on August 29 in Mumbai, was remembered by scholars from various fields for his invaluable contributions to public life.

Former Vice President of India, Hamid Ansari, presided over the event, describing Noorani as a unique individual and a close friend. Ansari fondly recalled their shared love for traditional Old Delhi cuisine and praised Noorani’s keen insights into international and constitutional matters, including India’s relations with China, Pakistan, and the U.S. Ansari stated, “In his passing, we have lost a great personality, someone who will be remembered not only through his vast compendium of books but also for his invaluable contributions to public life.”

Salman Khurshid, former Union Minister and noted lawyer, lauded Noorani’s scholarship, stating that his research and writings on complex issues, even before the internet era, were unparalleled. “He was unmatched in his day and ours in addressing the core of the problems with courage and precision,” Khurshid remarked.

Former Editor-in-Chief of The Hindu, N. Ram, offered his condolences virtually, describing Noorani as “a journalist’s journalist—erudite, versatile, brave, and fiercely independent.” Ram highlighted Noorani’s steadfast defense of citizens’ constitutional rights and his unyielding commitment to transparency in public affairs.

Harish Khare, former Chief Editor of The Tribune, called Noorani “a one-man institution,” noting that his insistence on constitutional principles often irritated both security establishments and liberals alike. “Noorani was a legal fundamentalist who believed that the state’s coercive powers must operate lawfully,” Khare stated.

Siddharth Varadarajan, former editor of The Hindu and founding editor of The Wire, emphasized Noorani’s commitment to human rights and secularism, urging followers to uphold these values as a tribute to his legacy.

Mani Shankar Aiyar, former Union Minister, described Noorani as “an encyclopedic figure” with an astonishing memory for details. “Approaching him always brought a sense of humility,” Aiyar added.

Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court, Colin Gonsalves, praised Noorani’s stance on liberty, human rights, and anti-conversion laws, while criticizing the judiciary’s reluctance to give due attention to these issues.

The event was moderated by former BBC journalist Qurban Ali, who highlighted Noorani’s multifaceted persona. K.N. Shrivastava, Director of the India International Centre, delivered the vote of thanks, concluding a heartfelt tribute to one of India’s most respected legal minds.

A.G. Noorani authored numerous books, including The Kashmir Question, The RSS and the BJP: A Division of Labour, and The Destruction of Hyderabad. His works continue to serve as foundational texts in understanding India’s political and constitutional landscape.